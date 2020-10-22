Photo Release

October 22, 2020 Gatchalian: Improve teacher education and learner outcomes: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, presides over the continuation of the hybrid hearing looking into the quality of teacher education and training and the performance of teacher education institutions as well as the implementation of Republic Act No. 4670, or the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers Thursday, October 22, 2020. A study presented by a non-government organization, the Quality Education Design Company, showed that majority of high achievers do not think education is an attractive profession and that out of the 1,572 education institutions in the country, only 74 are centers for excellence development programs. Gatchalian underscored the importance of improving teacher education and improving the learner outcomes. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)