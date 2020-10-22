Photo Release

October 22, 2020 Recto asks Comelec’s plans for 2022 elections: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto asks the Commission on Elections (Comelec) during the Finance Subcommittee H hearing Thursday, October 22, 2020, on the proposed 2021 budget of the agency, to submit to the committee its plans in 2022, in anticipation of the pandemic, and the corresponding costs so that the Senate can assist the agency as to how much budget augmentation it will need. Comelec chairman Sheriff Abas informed the committee that the Commission is considering conducting the 2022 polls for two to three days which would require a minimum of additional P1 billion to pay for the teachers alone who would perform election duties. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)