Photo Release

October 22, 2020 Revilla supports Comelec budget: Sen. Bong Revilla expresses support for the Commission on Elections (Comelec) during the Finance Subcommittee H virtual hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of the Comelec and the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) Thursday, October 22, 2020. “It’s a hard job preparing for an election in the midst of a pandemic,” Revilla noted. He asked Comelec officials to explain why the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) only approved half of their proposed P30.673 billion budget. Comelec officials informed Revilla the DBM told them there's negative fiscal space for next year hence, the budget cut. They said programs affected by the budget cut included personnel service, maintenance and other operating expenses such as rental for new machines and printing of materials in preparation for the 2022 elections. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)