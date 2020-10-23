Photo Release

October 23, 2020 Villar gets donations for her relief efforts during pandemic: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar personally received medical protective materials and medicines from the Philippine Fujian General Youth Association, Inc., headed by its President James Go, during a simple turn-over ceremony. The donations include, among others, face shields and face masks and medicines. Villar would in turn distribute the donations to LGUs, frontliners and the people in communities in support of the government’s fight against Covid-19. The senator, who has been leading the efforts of the Villar SIPAG to help alleviate the suffering of those affected by the pandemic, thanked the group for their support her to beat the new coronavirus.