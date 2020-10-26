Photo Release

October 26, 2020 Creation of LGUs: Sen. Francis Tolentino, chairman of the Committee on Local Government, presides over a hybrid hearing on bills creating local government units (LGU), including Senate Bill Nos. 1824 and 1714 seeking to divide Maguindanao into two provinces-- Northern Maguindanao and Southern Maguindanao. In authoring Senate Bill No. 1824, Tolentino said "with this new set-up, government officials of each new province could be more focused as they assist lesser constituents and lesser territorial jurisdiction.” The hearing, Monday, October 26, 2020, which was attended virtually by LGU officials, also aims to discuss bills seeking to redistrict certain areas, create and separate barangays, and declare local holidays in nine provinces. (Henzberg Austria/ Senate PRIB)