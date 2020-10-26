Photo Release

October 26, 2020 It's about time for Maguindanao: Sen. Imee Marcos, during a hybrid hearing of the Committee on Local Government Monday, October 26, 2020, backs proposals seeking to split Maguindanao into Southern Maguindanao and Northern Maguindanao. “Clearly with the size and population of Maguindanao, it’s about time that it be split provided that it has complied with all the requisites of the Local Government Code,” Marcos said. However, as chairperson of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation, Marcos admitted that she is hesitant to commit that the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has the fund for it due to the reduction in its 2021 budget. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)