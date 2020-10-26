Photo Release

October 26, 2020 Go supports division of Northern and Southern Maguindanao: Sen. Bong Go reiterates his support for the division of Maguindanao during the hybrid hearing Monday, October 26, 2020, looking into several measures such as the creation and separation of barangays, charter of the provinces of Northern Maguindanao and Southern Maguindanao, and declaration of local holidays. Go said the division of Maguindanao would not separate the people but rather help them flourish and rise as one. “Maguindanao is so large that it is only fitting to divide it so all the municipalities will be given enough attention. Giving voice to the voiceless is the essence of democracy,” Go said. (File photo/Senate PRIB)