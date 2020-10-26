Photo Release

October 26, 2020 Support for Calaca City bill: Sen. Joel Villanueva manifests his desire to be coauthor of Senate Bill Nos. 1737 and 1825 seeking the conversion of the municipality of Calaca, Batangas into a component city. Villanueva during a hybrid hearing of the Local Government committee Monday, October 26, 2020, said Batangas 1st District Rep. Eileen Ermita-Buhain was like a sister to him when he was in the House of Representatives and Calaca Mayor Sofronio Ona was a good friend. The bill was approved on the committee level and was endorsed for plenary deliberations. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)