Photo Release

October 26, 2020 Villar authors bill creating Northern, Southern Maguindanao: Sen. Cynthia Villar joins via video conference the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Local Government on bills seeking to create the provinces of Northern and Southern Maguindanao, Monday, October 26, 2020. Under Senate Bill No. 1714, which she authored, 12 municipalities will compose Northern Maguindanao while 24 municipalities will comprise Southern Maguindanao. Villar recommends the approval of her bill as requested by Maguindanao Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu and as counterpart measure of House Bill No. 6413, the consolidated version of the bills authored by Reps. Datu Roonie Sinsuat Sr. and Esmael Mangudadatu. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)