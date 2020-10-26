Photo Release

October 26, 2020 Binay’s manifestations: Sen. Nancy Binay, during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Local Government Monday, October 26, 2020, manifests that she be made co-author of Senate Bill Nos. 1737 and 1825 or the bills seeking the conversion of Calaca in Batangas into a component city, and House Bill Nos. 6867 and 1787 reapportioning Bulacan province into six legislative districts. Binay made the manifestation stressing that her father, former Vice President Jejomar Binay, is from Batangas while her mother, Elenita, is from Bulacan. Both proposals were approved on the committee level. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)