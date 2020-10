Photo Release

October 26, 2020 Gatchalian supports approval of Maguindanao split: Sen. Win Gatchalian on Monday, October 26, 2020, during a hybrid hearing of the Committee on Local Government, moves that the measures seeking to divide the Maguindanao province into Northern Maguindanao and Southern Maguindanao be approved on the committee level subject to the creation of a technical working group that will determine the capital of the new provinces. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)