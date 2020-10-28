Photo Release

October 28, 2020 Joint Counter-Terrorism Efforts: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on National Defense of the Commission on Appointments (CA) on the ad interim appointments and nomination of 50 senior officers Wednesday, October 28, 2020, asks Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy what specific measures are being pursued by the Philippine Army to hunt members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters who are behind the October 16 landmine incident in the Maguindanao province which wounded four soldiers. Uy, who was recently designated commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division which operates in Central Mindanao, said joint counter-terrorism efforts are being undertaken by the local government and the military “and we are involving the religious leaders in the local government units” so that extremists would not be coddled. Hontiveros cited Uy for his stature as a soldier well-versed in conflict resolution in communities with interfaith and cross-cultural settings. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)