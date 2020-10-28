Photo Release

October 28, 2020 Inventory of Rewards: Sen. Panfilo Lacson, during the hybrid meeting of the Committee on National Defense of the Commission on Appointments (CA) on the ad interim appointments and nomination of 50 senior military officers Wednesday, October 28, 2020, calls for an inventory of all rewards that should have been awarded to military informants. Lacson made the call after learning that the $1 million reward pledged by the United States (US) for the capture of expert bombmaker Abdul Basit Usman has not yet been awarded to the informant. “Maybe we should coordinate with the Department of Foreign Affairs to call out, pardon me for using that word, the US through the embassy as to why the reward has not been given as pledged,” Lacson said. Usman, who is responsible for a series of bombings in Mindanao that killed a number of victims, was killed in an encounter with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in May 2015. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)