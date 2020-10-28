Photo Release

October 28, 2020 Worthy of Confirmation: Sen. Joel Villlanueva expresses his full support for the confirmation of the ad interim appointments and nomination of 50 senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during the hybrid meeting of the Committee on National Defense of the Commission on Appointments (CA) Wednesday, October 28, 2020. “This representation is convinced that they are all worthy of our confirmation. But let me just put into the records my full support to Major Gen. Juvymax Uy,” Villanueva said.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)