Photo Release

October 28, 2020 For Bravery, Gallantry and Professionalism: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. expresses his support for the ad interim appointments and nominations of 50 senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on National Defense of the Commission on Appointments (CA) Wednesday, October 28, 2020. “They have all shown remarkable gallantry and professionalism throughout their military careers. Many, if not all of them, have already received commendations for their courageous work in the battlefield against terrorists and encounters with lawless elements,” Revilla said. Aside from their gallantry and bravery in the battlefield, Revilla also cited them for their civic activities such as relief operations during disasters and calamities. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)