Photo Release

October 28, 2020 Go Supports Anti-Money Laundering Measures: Sen. Bong Go manifests his support for Senate Bill Nos. 1412 and 1545 seeking to strengthen Republic Act No. 9160, otherwise known as the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) of 2001, during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies Wednesday, October 28, 2020. “Our campaign has always been against criminality and corruption. I echo the President’s call to comply with the legal standards of anti-money laundering and counter terrorism established by relevant international bodies. I believe the immediate passage of SBN 1412 and 1545 would benefit our OFWs who greatly contribute to our economy,” Go said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)