Photo Release

October 29, 2020 On Teachers Serving IP Communities: Sen. Nancy Binay asks officials of the Department of Education (DepEd) to submit data on the number of teachers serving the indigenous peoples' (IP) communities who are board passers and if red tagging is a problem in the hiring of teachers for the IP communities during the hybrid hearing looking into the implementation of Republic Act No. 4670, or the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers, including its budgetary support Thursday, October 29, 2020. DepEd officials informed Binay that most of the teachers serving the IP communities are eligible and are hired based on their qualifications, including meeting all the requirements of the position. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)