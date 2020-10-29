Photo Release

October 29, 2020 Creation of Non-Teaching Positions: Sen. Imee Marcos expresses support for the plan of the Department of Education (DepEd) to create non-teaching positions to ease the burden of teachers. Marcos said there is really a need to create non-teaching positions not just clerical but also janitorial, security and cafeteria staff. “I feel very strongly about this, it really enriches the experience of the children and the school becomes fully integrated in the community and of course, it liberates teachers from non-teaching errands and chores,” Marcos said during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture on the Implementation of Republic Act No. 4670 or the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers Thursday, October 29, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)