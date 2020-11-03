Photo Release

November 3, 2020 Poe on Red-Tagging: Sen. Grace Poe stresses that red-tagging is an attempt to automatically disenfranchise people who may hold unpopular beliefs during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Poe also said that she has always believed in providing democratic space for ideas to contend for as long as it is done peacefully. “I think that for political discourse to be rich, it should represent all the colors in our flag--red, blue, yellow, white. We lose that rich diversity if politics is monopolized by one color only,” Poe said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)