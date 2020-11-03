Photo Release

November 3, 2020 On cell sites inside military camps: Senate President Vicente Sotto III notes the preference of communications services providers or telcos to install their cell sites inside military camps across the country during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on National Defense & Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation looking into the alleged red-tagging and red-baiting of certain celebrities, personalities, institutions and organizations Tuesday, November 3, 2020. “Just a manifestation. Perhaps those who are asking will now understand why telcos want to install their sites inside military camps. If not inside the military camps, their sites will be bombed, burned or destroyed if they don’t pay. That’s the answer and not because China wants to monitor the military,” Sotto said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)