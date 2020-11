Photo Release

November 4, 2020 Sunshine after the storm: Senator Richard J. Gordon, Philippine Red Cross (PRC) chairman and CEO, on Tuesday led International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Head of Delegation Robert Kaufman, PRC officials and officials of the local government of Catanduanes in distributing relief goods to families in San Andres, Catanduanes that were affected by super typhoon Rolly.