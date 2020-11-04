Photo Release

November 4, 2020 Reforming the teacher education system: Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, presides over the hybrid hearing on the bill he authored, Senate Bill No. 1887 seeking to amend Republic Act No. 7784 or the law creating the Teacher Education Council. Gatchalian said the bill aims to reform the Teacher Education Council, which was created almost 30 years ago, with the end-goal of improving the coordination and collaboration between education stakeholders and education institutions, as well as the learner outcomes in the country’s basic education system. “The result of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) which was released late last year, was a wake-up call for all of us. Everyone was shocked but a lot of the education stakeholders took this as a challenge to improve our system and one of the most important factors that we need to improve on is the state of our teacher education,” Gatchalian said. The 2018 PISA study which was released in December last year, showed the Philippines ranking last among 79 countries in reading comprehension and ranking second to last in Mathematics and Science. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)