Photo Release

November 4, 2020 Lack of coordination in education agencies: Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, stresses the need for closer coordination among education agencies in the executive branch to push for reforms recommended by the Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM) to study and improve the quality of the Philippine educational system. Villanueva, during the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture hybrid hearing Wednesday, November 4, 2020, noted that several laws were passed and bills are in the pipeline as recommended by the EDCOM, including the amendments to Teacher Education Council Act, to institute reforms in the education sector. However, these reforms could not be fully achieved if there is lack of coordination among stakeholders, the senator said. Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles who virtually joined the hearing admitted that officials tend to work in silos and focus their attention only on their respective offices in the government. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)