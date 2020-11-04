Photo Release

November 4, 2020 On unattendance of TEC meetings: Sen. Nancy Binay urges members of the Teacher Education Council (TEC) to attend its meetings regularly so they can map out plans to improve the education and training of the country’s teachers. “Perhaps we can urge them to attend the TEC meetings regularly. Look at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), they are now attending their meetings regularly after we discovered that they are not,” Binay said during the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture hybrid hearing Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Created in 1994 through Republic Act No. 7784, TEC was established to strengthen the education and training of teachers. One of its major functions is to design collaborative programs that will enhance pre-service teacher training (trainings given before they become classroom teachers), in-service training (refers to working teachers), re-training, orientation and teacher development. The secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd) is the council’s ex-officio chair while the Commissioner of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), representative of the Commission on Culture and Arts (NCCA), and the chairman of the Professionals Regulation Commission are the council’s ex-officio members. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)