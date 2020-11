Photo Release

November 5, 2020 Hontiveros relaunches 'Lakas-Resistensya Para Kina Lolo't Lola": On Wednesday, in partnership with Coalition of Services of the Elderly (COSE) and the Coalition of Older Persons Association of the Philippines (COPAP), at least 3,000 Lakas-resistensya packs containing rice, powdered milk, crackers, canned goods, vitamins and face masks, were delivered to Candaba, Pampanga and the towns of Hagonoy and Calumpit in Bulacan.