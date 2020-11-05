Photo Release

November 5, 2020 Binay leads Senate Science and Technology committee hearing: Senate Committee on Science and Technology chairperson Sen. Nancy Binay presides over a virtual hearing Thursday, November 5, 2020, on Senate Bill Nos. (SBN) 887 and 1350 seeking to upgrade the position of provincial science and technology officer to the rank of director under the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) authored by Senators Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. and Binay, respectively. The committee also tackled SBN 1543 or the Virology Institute of the Philippines (VIP) Act of 2020 which seeks to establish a research institution specializing in the study of viruses or the field of virology introduced by Sen. Panfilo Lacson. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)