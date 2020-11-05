Photo Release

November 5, 2020 Science and technology officers not felt in the provinces: Sen. Imee Marcos stresses the need for the work of science and technology officers to be felt in the provinces during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Science and Technology, Thursday, November 5, on Senate Bill Nos. 887 and 1350 which seek to upgrade the position of the provincial science and technology officer to the position of provincial science director in the Department of Science and Technology (DOST). Marcos said some local government officials are complaining about the services offered by the science and technology officers, which overlap with those already offered by the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Trade and Industry. Marcos also proposed to offset some of the incomes collected by the DOST to fund the upgrading of the science and technology officers. “Just to put it into perspective, they claimed some income, so maybe we can set it off here in the process of trying to look for budget in these very, very stringent times. Perhaps we can set off some of their income to fund this bill. As you know, we are also right-sizing every other agency, and any additional plantilla and other expenses are really frowned upon and we have to look at them with much discernment,” Marcos said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)