Photo Release

November 8, 2020 Gatchalian checks on tourism reopening in the south; donates to victims of Jolo twin blasts: Senator Win Gatchalian (in red shirt) welcomed by Vice Governor Abdusakur Tan II (in white polka dot polo), Mayor of Jolo, Kerkhar S. Tan (white polo shirt) and BGEN Manuel Siquitin, ADC 11 Division PHIL Army (JTF Sulu) in Jolo, Sulu, 8 Nov. 2020. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN