Photo Release

November 9, 2020 Senate okays bill declaring child marriage a public crime: Sen. Risa Hontiveros during the continuation of the hybrid plenary session Monday, November 9, 2020, thanks her colleagues for supporting Senate Bill No. 1373 which seeks to prohibit and declare child marriage as illegal. “Today, we give our girls a chance to dream, a chance to define their futures according to their own terms, we defend their right to declare when they are ready to begin a family. We give them a fighting chance,” Hontiveros said after the Senate approved the measure. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)