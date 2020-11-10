Photo Release

November 10, 2020 Ensuring the country’s energy security: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Energy, presides over a hybrid hearing Tuesday, November 10, 2020, on Senate Resolution No. 533 directing an inquiry on the issues surrounding service contract 38 or the Malampaya Deep Water Gas-to-Power Project, and its compliance with Presidential Decree No. 87 or the Oil Exploration and Development Act of 1972. Gatchalian, referring to Malampaya as the single most important discovery of the country, said the project powers 6.3 million homes, and is about 21 percent of the generation mix. He added that it powers up five power plants with a combined capacity of 3,211 megawatts (MW) and contributed P311 billion from the onset or an average of P17 billion to the national coffers annually. “Having said that, the objective of our hearing today is to make sure that the contribution of Malampaya will be sustained, no matter what, especially assuring our households that they will have electricity 24/7, not only electricity, but cheap electricity delivered to their homes. There’s no doubt that energy security is imbued in Malampaya,” Gatchalian said. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)