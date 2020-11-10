Photo Release

November 10, 2020 Can PNOC take over Malampaya gas project?: Sen. Panfilo Lacson asks the Philippine National Oil Company- Exploration Corp. (PNOC-EC) during the Senate Committee on Energy hybrid hearing on the Malampaya Deep Water Gas-To-Power Project Tuesday, November 10, 2020, if it is capable of taking over the Malampaya natural gas project in case the Udenna Corporation's acquisition of Chevron's 45 percent stake in the project will not push through. PNOC-EC President and Chief Executive Officer Rozzano Briguez admitted that they currently do not have the technical and financial capability of taking over such big operation, but noted that it has been part of the corporation's long-term plan. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)