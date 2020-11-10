Photo Release

November 10, 2020 Sponsorship of 2021 budget: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Committee on Finance, sponsors the committee report on House Bill No. 7727 or an act appropriating funds for the operation of the government of the Republic of the Philippines from January 1 to December 31, 2021 during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Angara underscored that the proposed P4.506 trillion national budget for next year becomes more critical during this time of global and national crisis, as the people face disease, calamity, economic slowdown, and social upheaval. He added that the proposed national budget not only contains funds, but also includes the government’s strategy to respond against the COVID-19 pandemic, help the victims of natural calamities and to continue the work for the realization of the dream for a safer and more prosperous nation. “Hopefully, Mr. President, whatever shape or form the budget takes, it becomes clear to ourselves and to the rest of the world that after many months of being in lockdown, the Philippines is recovering and ready to get back to work. Though 2020 has found us neck-deep in crisis, this 2021 budget we are proposing is our primary way of pulling ourselves up,” Angara said (Henzberg Austria / Senate PRIB)