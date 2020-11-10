Photo Release

November 10, 2020 Poe co-sponsors budget bill: Sen. Grace Poe, vice-chairperson of the Committee on Finance, co-sponsors the committee report on House Bill No. 7727, otherwise known as the proposed General Appropriations Bill for fiscal year 2021, during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, November 10, 2020. “I am proud to be a member of the Senate which did not bend in the unprecedented crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the corresponding fallout of the economy. We immediately passed the landmark Bayanihan I and II laws and the present P4.5 trillion budget for 2021,” Poe said. She highlighted her contributions to the measure such as the P5 billion additional subsidy for displaced public utility vehicle drivers in the form of service contracting, increased budget of the Civil Aviation Board amounting to P60.81 million, and the provision of a subsidy totaling P1.53 billion to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines in support of the aviation industry, which she said, suffered in its own “planedemic” due to drop of tourist arrivals. Poe said P500 million was also provided under the local government support fund for segregated bicycle lanes and footpaths, P70 million under the Public Works and Highways for persons with disabilities and senior citizens’ friendly facilities, among others. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)