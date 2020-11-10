Photo Release

November 10, 2020 Resolution honoring Shinzo Abe: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri moves to make all members of the Senate co-authors of Senate Resolution No. 525 congratulating His Excellency, Shinzo Abe, for his historic tenure as Japan’s longest serving Prime Minister. “Can I make a special request to the good sponsor to make all members of the Senate co-authors? It’s a very laudable resolution. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was a very, very good friend to the Philippines and to the Filipino people,” Zubiri said during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, November 10, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)