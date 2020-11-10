Photo Release

November 10, 2020 Pimentel sponsors SRN 525: Sen. Aqulino “Koko” Pimentel III delivers his sponsorship speech on Senate Resolution No. 525, commending former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for his significant contribution in strengthening relations between Japan and the Philippines during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, November 10, 2020. “Prime Minister Abe’s tenure is historic and significant because of his commitment to maintain a close relationship with the Philippines which has brought our relations to where it is now -- reinvigorated, strong, friendly and cooperative,” Pimentel said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)