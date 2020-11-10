Photo Release

November 10, 2020 Hontiveros: Probe sports facilities in New Clark City: Sen. Risa Hontiveros delivers a privilege speech during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, November 10, 2020 calling for a full-scale investigation into the sports facilities the government built for the 2019 South East Asian Games. According to Hontiveros, there may be a remarkable degree of collusion in the funding and construction of the project at New Clark City that merits a full-scale investigation. “First, I believe this partnership has the signs of being a fake joint venture. Second, this has the signs of being financed by a possible behest loan from a government bank. And third, they may have side-stepped public bidding laws, and now the country may have been left with a gigantic white elephant in Central Luzon,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)