Photo Release

November 10, 2020 Plenary Session: Senate President Vicente Sotto III reads a note during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Committee on Finance, presented Committee Report on House Bill No. 7727, otherwise known as the proposed General Appropriations Bill for fiscal year 2021 during the plenary. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)