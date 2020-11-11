Photo Release

November 11, 2020 Angara Defends P4.506T 2021 National Budget: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, defends the proposed P4.506 trillion national budget for 2021 during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Angara said the committee report on House Bill No. 7727, or the General Appropriations Bill, is a work in progress and he is looking forward to work with his fellow senators to further improve the proposed budget particularly in the social services sector. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)