November 11, 2020 Dreaming Bigger and Better: Sen. Pia Cayetano urges department heads to visualize the future of the country when they implement the budget for next year. Cayetano, who chairs the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovations and Futures Thinking, said it is everybody’s obligation to consider the future to be able to invest in the right program. “We have to apply futures thinking in all our preparations for our country and this is the right time to do it--during the budget. I feel that we are at that point where we can dream bigger and plan better,” Cayetano said during the opening of the hybrid plenary deliberation on the proposed P4.506 trillion national budget for 2021 Wednesday, November 11, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)