Photo Release

November 11, 2020 On P13B Contingent Fund: Sen. Imee Marcos, during hybrid plenary deliberations Wednesday, November 11, 2020, on the proposed 2021 national budget, notes that the Contingent Fund, which is also a lump-sum fund, has ballooned from P1 billion over the past years to P5.5 billion in 2017 and further climbed to P13 billion in 2018 and the succeeding years. Marcos, in an effort to find more funds for social and health requirements, asked if she could be apprised of the projects and programs under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and other agencies that will be financed from the Contingent Fund. “We have been repeatedly told that prudent and proper budget management requires that Contingent and other such fund should be reduced. Can you give us information on the projects under the Public Works and other agencies,” Marcos said. Finance Committee chairman Sen. Sonny Angara said that P11 billion has been utilized as of July 2020, the bulk of which went to the DPWH for P10.3 billion, while the Department of Health only got P50,000. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)