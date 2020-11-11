Photo Release

November 11, 2020 Completion of CDO Bypass Road: Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri airs his support for the completion of the Eastern Interior Bypass Road in Cagayan de Oro City. The road going to the Laguindingan Airport is one of the samples presented by Sen. Panfilo Lacson in illustrating how public funds are wasted in what Lacson calls skeleton infrastructure projects during the hybrid plenary deliberation on the proposed P4.506 trillion national budget for 2021 Wednesday, November 11, 2020. “What we could do is discuss this with Secretary Mark (Villar) and Regional Director Tan to comment why it looks like this after several years… I am interested. Of course, I would love to see this project completed because of the traffic situation in Cagayan de Oro,” Zubiri said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)