Photo Release

November 11, 2020 On Medical Schorlarship Program: Sen. Joel Villanueva says he submitted an amendment increasing the budget of State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) by P450 million to make them fully operational for their medical school program next year. According to Villanueva, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said only three SUCs are ready to implement the program: the Western Mindanao State University, Cebu Normal University and the University of Southeastern Philippines. “There’s an additional P315 million seed fund within CHED for potential SUCs that have yet to apply to offer medical scholarship programs,” Villanueva said during the opening of the hybrid plenary deliberation on the proposed P4.506 trillion national budget for 2021 Wednesday, November 11, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)