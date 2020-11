Photo Release

November 15, 2020 PILI, CAMARINES SUR, Philippines: Bula Mayor Amelita Ibasco receives PHP 200,000 in check for the Municipal Government of Bula, courtesy of the City Government of Valenzuela, the hometown of Sen. Win Gatchalian, 15 Nov. 2020. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN