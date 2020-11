Photo Release

November 16, 2020 All Geared Up: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, peruses documents as he prepares to defend the proposed P4.506 trillion national budget for 2021 during the continuation of the marathon hybrid plenary session Monday, November 16, 2020. Senators decided to hold morning and afternoon sessions to pass the budget bill by the end of November. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)