November 16, 2020 Budget Bill: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Committee on Finance, consults with the staff of the Legislative Budget Research and Monitoring Office (LBRMO) on the proposed budgets of certain departments during the marathon hybrid plenary session Monday, November 16, 2020, on the proposed P4.506 trillion national budget for next year. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)