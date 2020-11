Photo Release

November 16, 2020 Group Discussion: Senate President Vicente Sotto III (2nd, right), Majority Leader Migz Zubiri (2nd, left), and Senators Nancy Binay and Sonny Angara (right) discuss the agenda of the hybrid plenary session Monday, November 16, 2020, on the proposed P4.506 trillion national budget for next year. The Senate is targeting to pass the budget bill by the end of November. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)