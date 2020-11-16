Photo Release

November 16, 2020 Extending the Validity of the 2020 Budget and Bayanihan 2 Appropriations: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto raises the need to extend the validity of the 2020 national budget and the appropriations under the Bayanihan 2 during the hybrid plenary deliberation on the proposed P4.506 trillion national budget for 2021 Monday, November 16, 2020. Recto expressed apprehension that even the Bayanihan 2 appropriations may not be spent on time. “Assuming we are unable to spend the entire 2020 budget, would the chairman be willing to extend the validity of items in the 2020 budget to help provide relief to families affected by the pandemic and by the most recent typhoons?” Recto asked Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance. Angara agreed with Recto that the extension is "needed now even more than before”. “We extended the validity of the 2018 and 2019 budgets and we are in a much worst shape today as we speak, so I would definitely be agreeable to something like that including the calamity fund,” Angara said. (Sceen grab/Senate PRIB)