Photo Release

November 19, 2020 Usurping DOLE’s mandate: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during the hybrid plenary session deliberating on the proposed 2021 budget of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) Thursday, November 19, 2020, points out that occupational safety is within the mandate of the Department of Labor and Employment. Villanueva, principal author and sponsor of the Occupational Safety and Health Standard (OSHS) law, asked if it is even possible for the FDCP, with its manpower, to monitor every production or shooting activity for TV and film to check their compliance with the OSHS law. “I don't agree that it is their (FDCP’s) duty or it's part of their mandate because in the OSHS law, it's very important to note that DOLE is assigned to look into this particular issue,” Villanueva said, adding that Congress has even alloted around P200 million in the DOLE’s budget last year for labor inspectors. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)