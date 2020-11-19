Photo Release

November 19, 2020 On sustainable cities and communities: Sen. Pia Cayetano, in her manifestation during the deliberation on the proposed budget of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Thursday, November 19, 2020, wants the agency’s assurance that its budget is directed towards sustainable development and planning. Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, asked what specific plans are in place and what changes have been made to ensure that the agency is building sustainable housing and sustainable communities. “When I speak of sustainable housing communities, are we designing these communities in a holistic and sustainable manner? From the planning stage in areas that are less vulnerable?" Cayetano asked. The DHSUD’s proposed P5.448 billion budget for next year was deemed submitted. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)