Photo Release

November 19, 2020 Sotto opposes FDCP’s new IRR: Senate President Vicente Sotto III expresses concern over the revised implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 9167 approved by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), saying it included “specific provisions that seem to expand the powers of FDCP granted to it by law.” Sotto, principal author and sponsor of the law, said he finds it strange that FDCP decided to revise the IRR after 18 years, when the IRR was never questioned since 2002. “Many IRRs adopted by the executive departments are inconsistent with or go beyond the law enacted by Congress. The council cannot be superior to Congress,” Sotto said during the hybrid plenary deliberation on FDCP's budget, Thursday, November 19, 2020. The Senate, upon motion of the Senate President, suspended the consideration of FDCP's budget. (Alexis Nuevaespaña/ Senate PRIB)